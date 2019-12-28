First Alert Forecast: a risk of showers, then a dose chill, to close 2019

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! A cold front plays a leading role. First, it will spike late weekend and early week shower chances. Then, it will deliver a seasonably cool air mass - for a change - in time for New Years Eve and New Years Day. Catch those specs in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and, before you go, these details on the final weekend of 2019...