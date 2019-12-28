First Alert Forecast: a risk of showers, then a dose chill, to close 2019

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! A cold front plays a leading role. First, it will spike late weekend and early week shower chances. Then, it will deliver a seasonably cool air mass - for a change - in time for New Years Eve and New Years Day. Catch those specs in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and, before you go, these details on the final weekend of 2019...
Saturday: Expect variable clouds. A rogue shower could dampen a few neighborhoods but, with rain odds near 20%, most times and places will be dry. Light and balmy east and southeast breezes will support patchy fog and afternoon highs mainly in the lower 70s.
Saturday night: Skies will remain variably cloudy and travelers should note the option for fog. A stray shower could dribble in from the ocean with continued rain odds near 20%. Sluggish southeast breezes should ensure temperatures dip no lower than the 50s.
Sunday: Clouds and fog will limit sunshine and showers may become more widespread and organized. Rain odds: up to 40%. South winds will grow, too, with 15+ mph gusts possible by the end of the day. Also expect high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
