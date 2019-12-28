A final fundraiser for man who boosted ice bucket challenge

In this Dec. 28, 2014 file photo, Julie and Pete Frates smile on the sideline at Gillette Stadium during a birthday ceremony for Pete at an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Mass. Pete Frates died on Dec. 9, 2019. Supporters took one last chilly fundraising plunge on Saturday, Dec. 28, to raise funds to help cover medical bills for the man who inspired the ALS ice bucket challenge. (Source: AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)