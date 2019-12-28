In effect, or not? FDA statement leaves questions on tobacco sales for 21+

“So, as far as I understand it, during this time is when we’re going to solidify what the new rules will be and I’m hoping some issues will come up during this time so that they will see what things they need to address in it, but for right now, we’re just kind of playing it by ear," he said. "I am still selling to people who are 18 and up because it has not gone into effect yet, so for the moment being, I don’t want to cut off our customers that are counting on us in that age group that have already switched from cigarettes to vaping as a safer alternative.”