In effect, or not? FDA statement leaves questions on tobacco sales for 21+

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tobacco shop owners and managers are working to keep up with the rapidly changing laws and information regarding the sale of tobacco.
“Not later than 180 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the Secretary of Health and Human Services (referred to in this section as the “Secretary”) shall publish in the Federal Register a final rule to update the regulations issued under chapter IX of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act...”
However, the FDA posted a message on it’s website Friday stating it is “now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product - including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes - to anyone under 21.”
The message below is found by going to the Compliance, Enforcement & Training tab at https://www.fda.gov/tobacco-products/compliance-enforcement-training.
At Hometown Vape Company in Wilmington, manager Joe Bey thought he had several months before enforcement would begin of the new age limit.
“So, as far as I understand it, during this time is when we’re going to solidify what the new rules will be and I’m hoping some issues will come up during this time so that they will see what things they need to address in it, but for right now, we’re just kind of playing it by ear," he said. "I am still selling to people who are 18 and up because it has not gone into effect yet, so for the moment being, I don’t want to cut off our customers that are counting on us in that age group that have already switched from cigarettes to vaping as a safer alternative.”
Bey was unaware of the FDA’s online statement Friday until WECT’s Anna Phillips told him about it.
“If that is the case, that it is in effect just because they made a pop-up that’s pretty wild that without any announcement, without letting anyone know on any level of government, much less the small businesses ourselves, that suddenly this is law because of a pen stroke without anyone’s input is pretty mind-blowing,” Bey said.
Now, he says he’ll be consulting the attorneys for his business for guidance on how to interpret what is and is not legal, based on the information currently available.
WECT reached out to several other tobacco businesses in the Wilmington area who declined to comment on this story. We’ve also reached out to a spokesperson with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for comment.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.