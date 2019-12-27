Teen facing charges, other suspects remain ‘at large’ in officer-involved shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old injured in an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte early Friday morning faces multiple charges, and other suspects are still being sought.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officer Emily Bishop was off duty and with her husband when “multiple suspects” attempted to rob her husband at gunpoint in the Waterford Square Apartments parking lot on Waterford Tide Loop, just off Pineville-Matthews Road. It happened around 12:15 a.m.
Bishop fired her weapon, police say, before the suspects returned fire.
A 17-year-old was injured during the exchange and taken to the hospital. The teen faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill on a law enforcement officer, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He could face additional charges.
The additional suspects remain “at large,” CMPD says.
Officer Bishop, who has been with CMPD since June of 2018, was not injured during the exchange. Bishop was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.
“Thoughts and prayers for all involved,” CMPD tweeted Friday morning.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
Police say the suspects committed a burglary an armed robbery at the same apartment complex just minutes prior to the shooting.
“At the conclusion of the SBI’s investigation, the CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate investigation to ensure CMPD policies and procedures were followed during the incident,” CMPD says.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.