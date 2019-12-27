First Alert Forecast: mild for tonight but chillier by New Years Eve

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi on a Friday! 2019 has been an irksome year for cold weather fans in the Cape Fear Region and, true to form, its final weekend looks to have more unseasonable warmth. Your First Alert Forecast features balmy daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s and frost-free nighttime readings mainly in the 50s. You'll want to keep an eye out for showers. Odds thereof: a slim 20% Friday and Saturday, a healthier 50% Sunday and Monday.
Next week, 2020 will likely arrive amid temperatures in the 40s and 50s and a 20% shot at a shower. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Another warm up is likely after New Year’s Day. And remember, anytime you like, your WECT Weather App offers a ten-day outlook set to your specific location. The app travels with you and it’s a great, free download for any new devices you or your loved ones might be getting for the holidays!
