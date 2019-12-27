EPA opens public comment on adding PFAS to toxic chemical list

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The EPA is asking the public to provide input on the possibility of adding PFAS to the list of toxic chemicals subject to reporting under the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act.
The Toxic Release Inventory program was developed to let people and governments know about toxic substances that might pose a risk to their health. Companies must disclose information on chemicals on the Toxic Release Inventory list and how they’re disposed of to the EPA to be publicly posted on the agency’s website.
As it stands, PFAS is not on the list, but officials are working to change that.
Right now, the measure is still at a pre-rule stage. The process for the chemical to be listed includes a federal process known as “notice and comment rule making.”
If the proposal continues forward, the rule making step in the process is expected to be completed in June of 2020.
People have until February 3, 2020 to submit their comments to the government.
There’s three ways to comment on Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-TRI-2019-0375:
· Federal eRulemaking Portal: Follow the online instructions here for submitting comments. You can find a link to the docket here. Do not submit electronically any information you consider to be Confidential Business Information.
· Mail: Document Control Office (7407M), Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics, Environmental Protection Agency, 1200 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20460-0001.
· Hand Delivery: To make special arrangements for hand delivery or delivery of boxed information, please follow the instructions at http://www.epa.gov/dockets/where-send-comments-epa-dockets#hq.
