Bolivia’s largest home on the market boasts 6,944 square feet on Lockwood Folly River

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Waterfront access, 6,900 square feet, and a big bang for the buck. That sums up a home located in Winding River Plantation. In fact, the home is the largest currently for sale in Bolivia, North Carolina.
Featured property: 491 Deep Water Drive, Bolivia, NC, 4 bedroom, 8 bath, 6944 square feet.
“This property is impressive, starting with the front yard,” said Kathleen Baylies with Just for Buyers Realty. “One look at this koi pond and the lush landscaping and you can see you’re being welcomed into a pretty special place.”
Located on the Lockwood Folly River, this European style home has so many bells and whistles it’s impossible to cover them all. In back of the house you’ll find a private floating dock on the river with its own hydraulic boat lift.
“The kitchen flows into the gathering room, where here there’s a painted fireplace and a wet bar with refrigerated drawers and a hidden Jura Coffee Machine. Walk a little further to enjoy his and her sunrooms, both with lovely views of the marsh," Baylies explained.
In the master suite, you’ll find there are his and her walk-in closets. There’s also an oversized shower with eight body massage heads, and around the corner the controls for the hot tub and the stainless steel pool, both, sitting right outside the back door.
The home’s decks are made from Ipe wood, some the most durable in the world.
For more information on this home, located in Winding River Plantation, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.