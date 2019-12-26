Wilmington woman struck by truck, killed on Christmas Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian in dark clothing was hit by a truck on Christmas Day.
Troopers say the crash happened when the driver of the truck was traveling south on Castle Hayne Road, near Davis Lane, Wednesday around 7:12 p.m.
The pedestrian reportedly walked into the road and was hit by the truck.
She was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries. Highway patrol identified the victim as 37-year-old Catie Elizabeth Diggs of Wilmington.
No charges will be filed in the case.
