Wilmington FD celebrates Christmas together

Out of their own pocket, local firefighters bought and cooked prime rib, baked potatoes, and salads to share with each other. Although working on Christmas may not be ideal for some, for these first responders, it’s a highlight of the year because they use it to celebrate “the deep fraternal connection that we have for each other. Everyone’s there for you and that’s just a really good feeling to have, it makes it an awesome place to work and there is no other place like that,” firefighter David Devilbiss said.