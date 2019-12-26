Wilmington FD celebrates Christmas together

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While most Americans spent Christmas off the clock, first responders across the country worked as though it was any other Wednesday. But for the Wilmington Fire Department, Christmas was anything but.
Out of their own pocket, local firefighters bought and cooked prime rib, baked potatoes, and salads to share with each other. Although working on Christmas may not be ideal for some, for these first responders, it’s a highlight of the year because they use it to celebrate “the deep fraternal connection that we have for each other. Everyone’s there for you and that’s just a really good feeling to have, it makes it an awesome place to work and there is no other place like that,” firefighter David Devilbiss said.
They say the holidays are what you make of them, so local firefighters decided to find ways to bring Christmas to the station.
“I think that one of the biggest ones is making the whole station feel like home, decorating a Christmas tree, just putting lights up everywhere, having a home cooked meal and everyone pitching it on it,” firefighter Darin Francis said.
55 firefighters across the Cape Fear area celebrated Christmas with each other and they say that this bond is so strong, they refer to each other as their second family.
“We get to serve our community and there’s no greater thing we can do for our job than to be able to serve the community and be together and be able to cook meals and still feel like its home,” Francis said.
