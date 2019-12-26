Voting equipment manufacturer giving up on NC for now

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - An election equipment manufacturer is giving up for now on selling its machines to North Carolina counties.
Clear Ballot’s chief executive told the State Board of Elections it was withdrawing its request to certify its recent products upgrades.
He blamed the board’s slow pace for its troubles, saying the delay in the original certification gave rival Election Systems & Software “a marketing monopoly.”
The certification process also got delayed as the board’s membership became the subject of litigation between the legislature and Gov. Roy Cooper.
Only Onslow County had expressed strong interest in purchasing Clear Ballot equipment for the 2020 elections.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.