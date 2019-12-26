Teen killed, 2 others hurt in Wilmington crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A teenager was killed and two others injured following a crash in Wilmington early Christmas morning.
Linda Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, said the wreck happened in the 6300 block of Greenville Loop Road just before 3 a.m.
Thompson said the vehicle the teens were in was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit a utility pole, splitting the pole in half.
A 17-year-old front-seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 18-year-old driver and a 15-year-old back-seat passenger were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Thompson said the driver is in critical condition, while the 15-year-old is stable.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, Thompson added.
