Suspect in custody after attempted bank robbery in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One suspect is in custody following an attempted bank robbery in Wilmington Thursday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
The incident happened at the Wells Fargo off Military Cutoff Road near the Mayfaire Town Center shortly before noon.
Linda Thompson, a spokeswoman for the police department, said a suspect has been arrested at the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
Thompson said the suspect left a book bag inside the bank and the police department’s bomb squad remains at the scene Thursday afternoon making sure the bag isn’t a danger.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.