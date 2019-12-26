Ring in 2020 blueberry style

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Get ready for the return of the Blueberry Drop in historic downtown Burgaw, after hundreds of people turned out for the inaugural event at the end of 2018.
“The Blueberry Drop was a huge success last year,” said Cody Suggs, Burgaw Parks and Recreation director. “We’re pleased to offer our residents and visitors a fun, family-oriented way to ring in the New Year.”
The fun begins at 5 p.m. with the official blueberry drop at 7 p.m. — which is midnight Greenwich Mean Time. Organizers say they planned the event early so everyone could enjoy the fun.
“Dropping the blueberry at 7 p.m. allows us to celebrate as families,” said Tammy Proctor, Pender County Tourism director. “We’re pleased to partner with the Town of Burgaw and the NC Blueberry Festival on this uniquely Burgaw/Pender County event.”
The event will feature Fayetteville-based Rivermist Band and their classic variety rock music. Entertainment will include a fire twirler and fire truck while the Burgaw Lions Club will sell hot chocolate.
“Last year’s event packed out the Historic Train Depot,” said Suggs. “This year, we’re closing a portion of Fremont Street for the staging of the blueberry drop, the band, and most importantly, our retailers and restaurants will be open, creating a street fair atmosphere.”
The Blueberry Drop is a free event. Outside alcohol or pets are prohibited.
