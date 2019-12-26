Pleasure Island group has a plan for your old Christmas trees

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Surfrider Foundation has a use for your now out-of-season Christmas trees.
For almost seven years now, the group has partnered with Carolina Beach to help rebuild sand dunes.
“It’s just the design and the needles, the way they collect the sand," said volunteer Keni Reinks. "The way that regular trees are like sticks wouldn’t be able to catch and retain the sand the same way that the pine needles would be.”
The trees will help build up the dunes, many of which were damaged or destroyed in Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Dorian. The trees will be buried, extending the front edge of the dunes. This helps stop erosion and reduces spending on beach re-nourishment. It also creates a habitat for wildlife.
“Especially in our community, our beaches are so important for the overall economy and our tourism for the people that live here," said Reinks. “Not only do we want it for our environment, for our sea turtles to have somewhere to nest, but also our properties and our businesses in the area.”
You can find drop off locations for the Christmas trees and holiday wreaths here. Drop off locations will be open from December 26 to January 15.
Lights and decorations must be removed and artificial trees will not be accepted.
The group plans to start this project on January 25, 2020.
