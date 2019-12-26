NMB business owner who suffered stroke on cruise back in U.S. thanks to anonymous donor

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach business owner is back in the United States after suffering a stroke on a holiday cruise in the Bahamas.
Bruce and Sue Campbell, who own Sea Critters Depot, were playing bingo on a Carnival cruise ship when Bruce suffered a stroke.
Carnival officials said they provided emergency medical assistance on board and changed the ship’s itinerary to get him to the closest available hospital in Freeport, Bahamas.
“It took six hours for them to decide what to do with us, so they offloaded us in the middle of the Atlantic, onto a little tug boat and sent us here to Freeport,” Sue said.
Although the cruise ship returned to the United States on Monday, the Campbells couldn’t leave because of Bruce’s condition. A GoFundMe account was started to help bring the couple back home.
Sue told WMBF News Wednesday morning an anonymous donor paid $20,000 for Bruce to be medevaced to a hospital in Wilmington, N.C. for further treatment. She added Bruce is in a medically-induced coma and on a respirator.
“The stroke was stronger than Freeport said. Because he didn’t get the necessary medicine on time, it was too late to give it to him now,” Sue said.
Doctors are working to reduce the swelling on Bruce’s brain. Surgery may have to be performed to drain excess fluid if other methods are not successful, Sue explained.
