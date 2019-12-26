Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CHURCH PARKING LOT DEATH
Driver hits, kills pedestrian at Charleston church
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charleston police say a pedestrian died after she was struck by an elderly driver in a church parking lot and pinned between the car and a wall. WCSC says authorities were called to Blessed Sacrament Church Wednesday morning. Police told the news station that the death is under investigation and there were no immediate criminal charges.The Catholic Diocese of Charleston said in a statement the incident was especially devastating on Christmas Day. It called for prayers for the victim and her family and everyone else who was affected.
LIGHTHOUSE ILLUMINATION
Charleston area lighthouse to be illuminated for holidays
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A Charleston area landmark will be lit up for the holidays. The Post and Courier reports that Dominion Energy and a group dedicated to saving the Morris Island Lighthouse will illuminate the lighthouse from 6 to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day and 6 to 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Dominion spokesperson Persida Montanez said engineers will use 12-volt batteries, LED lights and a solar panel to provide light. The lighthouse was constructed in 1876, but has faced severe erosion.
JAIL ESCAPE
Deputies: South Carolina man granted bail escapes from jail
EFFINGHAM, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man who had just been granted bail when he escaped from a South Carolina jail could face 10 additional years in prison. Florence County deputies said 21-year-old Bryce Wayne Altman ran out of the jail through a malfunctioning door Sunday, but was recaptured 90 minutes later. Altman had been arrested two days before on charges of breach of trust, malicious injury to property, second-degree burglary and financial card fraud. Deputies have now added an escape charge.
AP-US-COAL-ASH-REMOVAL
Utility finishes removing toxic coal ash from SC power plant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A utility company in South Carolina has finished removing all the coal ash from the site of a nearly 50-year-old power plant on the Wateree River. Dominion Energy announced earlier this month it finished the project at the Wateree Station east of Columbia more than a year ahead of schedule. The project started in 2012 and removed 7 billion pounds of the toxic byproduct from burning coal to create power from pits without protective liners. Arsenic from the ash was leaking into groundwater. But now the Southern Environmental Law Center says arsenic levels in nearby groundwater are down at least 90%.
DOUBLE SLAYING
SC authorities search for suspect in mom, infant son deaths
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities have issued arrest warrants for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman and her infant son. The Augusta Chronicle reports the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help on any information that would lead to the arrest of 18-year-old Thomas Anthony Henderson of Beech Island. Henderson is suspected of the Dec. 17 killing of 26-year-old Mel’lisha Jackson and her 1-year-old son, Elijah Jackson, at Kalmia Apartments. Authorities have said they were likely innocent victims in a gang-related incident. Investigators say leads, evidence and tips from citizens led to the two murder warrants that were obtained for Henderson.
SAVANNAH PUB-LAST CALL
Celebrated Irish pub in Savannah set to close at year's end
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Òne of Savannah's most celebrated Irish pubs is closing its doors after ringing in the new year. Kevin Barry's Pub has been a beloved fixture for decades on the city's cobblestone riverfront. A spokesman for the pub''s owner, Vic Power, said in a Facebook post that Powers plans to retire when his leave expires at the end of December. Kevin Barry's plans to celebrate New Year's Eve before its final last call. The pub has occupied a 19th century building on the riverfront since 1980. Kevin Barry's stubborn adherence to tradition _ which includes having no TVs or Wi-Fi _ earned it the Irish Pubs Global Federation's title of most authentic Irish pub outside Ireland in 2016.