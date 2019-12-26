Foul play suspected in Pender County death investigation

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office suspects foul play after a person was found dead at 290 Big Four Road in Currie.
According to a Facebook post by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area shortly after 2 p.m. on December 25.
At the home, deputies and investigators found Bennie Donnell Jones deceased.
According to the sheriff’s office, authorities suspect foul play based on the death investigation.
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on the victim or the address, 290 Big Four Road, to contact investigators at 910-259-1515.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.