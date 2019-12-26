First Alert Forecast: mild with showers on the horizon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! I hope you and yours had a Merry Christmas! Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region features another serving of dry weather for Thursday. Amid light northerly breezes, temperatures are primed to reach afternoon highs mainly in the upper 60s - about ten degrees above-average for latter December.
A breezy storm system will put its stamp on your longer-range First Alert Forecast. It will approach this weekend amid balmy 60s and 70s for high temperatures. Rain chances with this feature: 20% Saturday, 50% Sunday, 40% Monday. Thunder appears possible but your First Alert Weather Team will have a better gauge on its chances in a couple of days.
Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, anytime you like, your WECT Weather App offers a ten-day outlook set to your specific location. The app travels with you and it’s a great, free download for any new devices you or your loved ones might be getting for the holidays!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.