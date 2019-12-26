Everybody has their own holiday tradition, what’s yours?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From baking cookies with grandma, drinking eggnog or opening presents as soon as the clock strikes every family has that one thing they do on Christmas day. Going to the movies just happens to be a tradition that millions of people take on every year.
“It’s a lot of fun because movies are escapism," said Mark Sinclair, a manager at The Pointe 14. "So we’re letting people get away from whatever they’re trying to escape from, even if it’s to a galaxy far, far away for a couple of hours.”
Two hours watching the big screen might be needed to escape the in-laws. But, for the Talley family, a trip to the theater is because they wanted a White Christmas, in the form of Frozen 2.
It’s their first time seeing a movie on Christmas but, it’s something they might start to make a tradition.
On the other hand, The Nye family is no stranger to the Cinema on holidays. They do it every year. In fact, its so sacred to them that they go for a specific movie.
“We do this every year,” said Conan Nye. "Since the New Star Wars came out, we go see the new Star Wars every year on Christmas.”
Families say a movie is something they can take home with them, in the car ride back or at Christmas dinner. So in a way, those two hours of not talking, actually end up bringing them a lot closer.
