Community Spotlight: Highlighting area non-profits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT is gearing up for an exciting new initiative for 2020. Each month, we will feature a local non-profit organization that doesn’t always get much of the spotlight and tell you how they are making a difference in our community.
Each charity we feature will receive a $500 donation from our sponsor, Rose Brothers Furniture.
Do you know of a non-profit organization that does a lot for the community but gets very little attention? If so, we want to know who they are. Email us with suggestions on non-profit organizations we can feature at newsroom@wect.com.
The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina will be our first feature. Most people know what they collect and buy food, but don’t know where it goes afterwards. When the holiday season giving fades -they remember there are still hungry people in need of food.
We look forward to you joining us for our first Community Spotlight feature January 9.
