Brunswick County deputy involved in Christmas Day wreck

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Day.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, when reached for comment Thursday morning, confirmed the wreck occurred but declined to give any additional details other than the collision is being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
A viewer said the crash happened along Maco Road Wednesday night. In images provided to WECT, the deputy’s patrol car appeared to have sustained significant front-end damage, while a pickup truck was left on its side.
It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.
We’ve reached out to the Highway Patrol for more details and are waiting to hear back.
