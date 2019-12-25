Mother killed in Brunswick County crash honored during Christmas Eve Candlelight service

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - An offering was collected Tuesday at a candlelight service at The Living River Church in Supply, for a Brunswick County mother of four who was killed in a car crash just before Christmas.
Family friends say Tammy Johnston died Monday afternoon in a collision on Stanley Road, near Cedar Grove, in Supply. Her husband, John, was also hurt in the crash and continues to recover in the hospital.
Of the four children, two are in high school. The son is in 11th grade, and the daughter is a senior.
“We had heard of an incident that happened in our community recently and we wanted to step forward, how Jesus had commanded us to do in our society, and we decided to help the family,” Jackson Cooper said, a Youth Pastor at Living River Church.
Over $1,000 in offerings were collected during the service at Living River Church to help the family with their expenses.
“I see teens and children who can’t buy clothes, some can’t buy shoes. Children are our future and we have to care for them. When we see a child who is struggling we lend a hand. This instance was just such a magnified instance, but it’s still the same case. We’re gonna show love to this family.”
WECT has reached out to the State Highway Patrol for more information regarding Monday’s crash.
