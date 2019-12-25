Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Òne of Savannah's most celebrated Irish pubs is closing its doors after ringing in the new year. Kevin Barry's Pub has been a beloved fixture for decades on the city's cobblestone riverfront. A spokesman for the pub''s owner, Vic Power, said in a Facebook post that Powers plans to retire when his leave expires at the end of December. Kevin Barry's plans to celebrate New Year's Eve before its final last call. The pub has occupied a 19th century building on the riverfront since 1980. Kevin Barry's stubborn adherence to tradition _ which includes having no TVs or Wi-Fi _ earned it the Irish Pubs Global Federation's title of most authentic Irish pub outside Ireland in 2016.