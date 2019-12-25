ILM gives tips to speed up airport visit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More Americans than ever are expected to travel this holiday season. While the majority of it is expected to be on the highway, there are still 42 million people expected to take to the skies.
Wilmington International Airport is expecting to see a rise in travelers, also. The airport is averaging around 24 departing flights a day that are carrying close to 1,600 passengers.
“Get here early,” said Gary Taylor, Operations Manager. “I know we don’t like to say this but we recommend getting here two hours prior to your departure time. It seems like a lot of time, but once you get here, looking for a place to park... if the lots are full, then having to get back in the building, get checked in and get through the screening lines it could be very close to boarding by the time you actually get down to the gate.”
Taylor gave a few tips to help travelers get through airport lines without any headaches. They’re one’s you’ve probably heard before, but it never hurts to get a reminder.
-Go ahead and check for open parking spots on the airport’s website so you won’t be taking extra time to roam around the lots. You can find them updated in real time on the ILM website.
-Check your wait times so you’ll know how much leeway to give before you step into any lines.
-Make sure to have your documents handy at all times as you go through security.
-Remember carry-on liquids cant be larger than 3.4 ounces.
-Especially during this holiday season, if you have any gifts, don’t wrap them.
“The one thing we stress to everybody every year, is make sure when you are traveling during the holiday season, any gifts that you’re taking with you on your trip, making sure they’re unwrapped,” said Taylor. “If TSA cant identify something that’s in the package they will unwrap it so its better to just keep it unwrapped.”
