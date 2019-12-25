First Alert Forecast: gradual warming trend, rain chances returning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you! I hope you have enjoyed your day and you are surrounded by love and laughter.
For the rest of the evening the skies will continue to me mostly clear, with a few clouds mixing in into the early morning hours. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s with a cool NE wind.
Sunshine continues into your Thursday, with a few clouds in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be climbing into the mid to upper 60s through the afternoon. So another great day to head outside and play with some of the cool new toys from Christmas!
A gradual warm up with continue through the weekend, with a few backyards reaching the 70s by Sunday, before a cold front cools us off. This cold front will also be increasing our chances of seeing some showers returning to the Cape Fear region, mainly Sunday night into Monday morning.
You can find your 7-Day Planning Forecast below for the Wilmington Metro. But you can check out your 10 day forecast, along with the forecast, specifically for your location on your WECT Weather App! Enjoy the rest of your holiday!
