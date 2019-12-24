Top 10 sports moments of 2019

10. The turnover on the UNCW men’s basketball teams’ roster. During the past twelve months six Seahawks have left the program with eligibility remaining. Matt Elmore, Jaylen Fornes, Jeantal Cylla, Jacque Brown, Ty Taylor, and most recently Kai Toews have decided to play elsewhere.
9. The Carolina Hurricanes surprise run in the Stanley Cup playoffs. After just making the playoffs the Canes came from behind in the first round to beat the defending champions the Washington Capitals. Carolina then swept the New York Islanders before losing in the Conference finals to the Boston Bruins.
8. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper firing head coach Ron Rivera. After starting the season 5-7 start Tepper fired Rivera after nearly nine seasons as the Panthers head coach. Rivera helped lead the team to three NFC south titles and a trip to the Super Bowl in 2015.
7. The UNCW men’s and women’s golf team winning CAA tournament titles.
6. The USTA honoring tennis great Althea Gibson with a statue at the U.S. Open Tennis Center. Gibson, a graduate of Williston High School won five Grand Slam championship during her hall of fame tennis career.
5. UNCW shortstop Greg Jones sophomore season. The 2019 CAA player of the year led the Seahawks most battling categories. Then in June became the highest drafted Seahawk when the Tampa Bay Rays selected him 22nd overall in the Major League Baseball draft.
4. The Arizona Diamondbacks drafting New Hanover High School pitcher Blake Walston with the 26th overall pick. Walston had a dominating senior season. He was named the Gatorade baseball player of the year in North Carolina, was 12-0 with a 0.20 earned run average and struck out 119 batters in 68.2 innings pitched.
3. The UNCW baseball teams run to a CAA tournament championship. The Seahawks became the first team in 16 years to win back-to-back tournament titles. It was the programs 10th trip to a NCAA regional.
2. The retirement of UNCW baseball coach Mark Scalf. The Seahawk skipper called it a career after 28 seasons. He led UNCW to nine CAA regular season titles, six tournament championship, and 10 trips to the NCAA tournament. His 941 wins are the most in program history.
1. The New Hanover baseball team beating Marvin Ridge to become back-to-back 3A state champions. The Wildcats finished the season 28-2 and earned national recognition. New Hanover was ranked 7th in the USA Today prep top 25 baseball poll and 10th by the website MaxPreps.
