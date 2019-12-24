Tar Heel mayor dies at age 79

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Roy Max Dew, the longtime mayor of Tar Heel, passed away at the age of 79 Sunday.
Dew was elected mayor of the town in November 2011. He was reelected as mayor in November.
According to his obituary, Dew is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Dew; son, Steven Dew and his wife Tabitha of Tar Heel; daughter, Juanita Edelman and her husband Mark of Fayetteville; brother, Eddie Dew and wife Brenda of N. Wilkesboro; sister, Rachel Freeman and her husband Sammy of Live Oak; two grandchildren: Jayden Dew and Abigail Dew; three step-grandchildren: David Edelman, Jena Taft, Justin Edelman; three great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 11 a.m. at Colly Chapel Church in Harrells.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.