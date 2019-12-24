Pine Valley UMC hosts Christmas Eve meal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - No matter how close or far away your family is, there’s one place everyone is welcome this Christmas Eve.
Each year, Pine Valley United Methodist Church serves thousands of meals across the community.
Dinner is served at the church and meals are also delivered to shelters, nursing homes and fire stations.
In 2006, the outreach ministry began when two parents wanted to show their three children the meaning of giving during the Christmas season.
In the first year, 250 meals were served, but now the event has grown. Church leaders estimate they handed out nearly 5,000 meals last year. As you can imagine, it takes a lot of leg work to make it all happen.
“Several, several months of a team planning and having volunteer sheets and announcing it and folks bringing in goods for us to prepare,” Rev. Kim Collins said.
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church’s fellowship hall. Meals can also be picked up at the church from ten in the morning until 4:30 p.m.
If you’d like to help, the church says they still need deserts. You can drop those off at Pine Valley UMC between 7:30 a.m and 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.