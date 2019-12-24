New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office, Leland Fire/Rescue respond to Christmas video challenge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Earlier this month, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office release a Christmas video featuring several of its employees reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
The video also challenged law enforcement agencies across the area to find a creative way to tell the story, dubbing it the #Twasthenightbeforechristmaschallenge.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Leland Fire/Rescue recently responded with videos of their own.
Here’s a look at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office video:
Here’s the Leland Fire/Rescue Christmas video:
And here’s the Brunswick County video:
