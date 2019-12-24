More than 300 blankets given out thanks to 6-year-old’s efforts

Grandma's Lap project (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | December 24, 2019 at 6:25 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 10:00 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 300 blankets were recently distributed to residents of several area nursing homes thanks to the work of 6-year-old Makaela McDuffie.

Makaela created Grandma’s Lap to gather as many new and unused blankets as possible for the area’s senior citizens.

According to a post on the Grandma’s Lap Facebook page, the community donated 336 blankets.

The blankets were distributed at the following locations:

  • Brunswick Cove
  • Northchase
  • Brookdale
  • Cypress Pointe
  • Liberty Commons
  • Champions Memory Care
  • Lower Cape Fear Hospice
Grandma's Lap Donation Day

Makaela ended up with 336 blankets from donations! 😯 This morning we set out to deliver all of these beautiful blankets that have been donated by the most amazing community, and the smiles...I can't even describe them! So many thankful, important, loving and kind elderly were forever stamped into our hearts today. 💜 Thank you all for every share, every donation and every well wish for this project... We did it! Thank you to all of our drop off locations, @jammin99 , @z1075, Jesslyn at WECT and to the following nursing homes for letting us come in and visit and distribute the blankets. Brunswick Cove Northchase Brookdale Cypress Pointe Liberty Commons Champions memory Care Lower Cape Fear Hospice Until next year.... Merry Christmas!

Posted by Grandma's Lap on Monday, December 23, 2019

WECT’s Jesslyn Ferentz highlighted Makaela’s efforts earlier this month.

