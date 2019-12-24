Wilmington church invites families to take photos under fake snow

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church welcomed families to take photos on a display in the church’s pumpkin patch while a snow machine created a winter wonderland overhead.
It may not be snowing in Wilmington on Christmas Eve, but that didn’t stop families from experiencing a white Christmas of their own. The church set up a snow blower to shoot flurries over a decorated bench with a Christmas-themed backdrop for families to pose in front of.
Audrey Hammond loved the excitement of bringing her husband and two daughters for a unique Christmas experience.
“The only way we’d have a white Christmas is coming here,” she laughed.
The event began at 2 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
