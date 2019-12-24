Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A teenager has been charged in the killings of a mother and her 1-year-old son in South Carolina. Aiken County deputies say 18-year-old Thomas Anthony Henderson is charged with two counts of murder after the shooting on Dec. 17. He has not been arrested. Deputies say eight people were at 26-year-old Mel’lisha Jackson's Graniteville apartment when someone standing near a car outside started shooting. Authorities say the mother and son weren't the intended targets of the shooting, which was likely gang-related. A candlelight vigil to remember Jackson and her son has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bethlehem Baptist Church of Graniteville.