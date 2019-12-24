First Alert Forecast: skies brightening for Christmas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! After a "Christmas Eve Eve" storm that soaked, for example, Wilmington, with 1.5 inches of rain, a high pressure system is on-track to bring drier skies to the Cape Fear Region through Christmas. Temperatures ought to reach the slightly above-average 60s for highs Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and, given a nippy northerly breeze, drop to lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s for the night in between. Nothing Santa and his reindeer can't handle!
Merry Christmas from your First Alert Weather Team! We are especially thankful for your trust through another tumultuous weather year here in 2019. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, anytime you like, your WECT Weather App offers a ten-day outlook set to your specific location. The app travels with you and it’s a great, free download for any new devices you or your loved ones might be getting for the holidays!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.