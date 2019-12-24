First Alert Forecast: comfortable Christmas Day, warming trend to follow

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Merry Christmas Eve to you and your family! I hope you are enjoying your day so far and you’ve gotten all of your shopping done!
High pressure building will provide dry conditions across the region. Clear to mostly clear skies through the evening tonight, perfect for Santa and his reindeer’s travels. Temperatures will be dropping into the upper 30s to and lower 40s as we wake up Christmas morning!
A few clouds present for Christmas day, but a 0% chance for seeing any rain drops. Temperatures will be rising into the low 60s through the afternoon. Overall, a perfect day to try out new toys!
Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday’s to you and hope you have a wonderful evening and Christmas Day full of love and laughter. Below you can find your 7 day forecast for the Wilmington Metro, but you can find your forecast, specifically for your backyard, along with your 10 day planning forecast, on your WECT Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.