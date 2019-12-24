Days before Christmas, N.C. task force seizes $800,000 in counterfeit luxury goods

Secretary of State Elaine Marshall urges Christmas shoppers to be wary of fakes, saying, “I know everyone wants to find a bargain, but when you buy counterfeits not only are you getting poor quality products, you could also be endangering your health. We’ve seen counterfeit designer perfume and cologne with hazardous chemicals, as well as electrical products that could present a deadly fire hazard in your house. The trade-in counterfeits also harms legitimate manufacturers and merchants and helps fund organized crime.”