Cape Fear Volunteer Center delivers 1,200 meals to low-income residents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 200 volunteers joined with the Cape Fear Volunteer Center to help deliver 1,200 meals to low income families and the elderly from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Meal boxes were filled with turkey, stuffing, potatoes, beans, gravy, and a roll. The function took place at both Solomon Towers and the local main office for the Girl Scouts of America.
Melissa Almodovar volunteered her time for the event and she was shocked to see how many volunteers showed up.
“Everybody says that Christmas has become such a commercialized thing and for people to give of themselves on such a day, especially Christmas Eve, is just so heartwarming,” Almodovar said.
Almodovar believes that charitable opportunities like these represent the core values of the Christmas season.
“I think a lot of people are heartfelt that people care because in this day and age. We live in a society where it’s not every day that people are lending a hand to complete strangers. So when they opened that door and see a stranger standing there willing to give something of themselves without wanting something in return, you see these people brought to tears,” she said.
