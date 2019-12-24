Can you guess NC’s most searched holiday movie?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 'Tis the season to snuggle up on the couch and watch your favorite Christmas flicks!
Howtowatch.com pulled search data across the US to find out just what people look forward to watching the most.
Believe it or not, much of the Southeast chose the same most-sought movie.
North Carolina joined South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey in searching for Home Alone. Other states went the less traditional route with their Christmas movies, choosing films like Die Hard, Gremlins and The Night Before Christmas.
Though the company compiled a list of the top 25 holiday films, 17 ended up being on a state’s most searched Christmas movie on Google.
Pour a cup of hot chocolate (or eggnog), put your feet up and see how many on the list you can tackle before the season wraps up!
