PG Toews leaving UNCW to pursue professional basketball career

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sophomore point guard Kai Toews is leaving the UNCW men’s basketball program and returning to his home country of Japan to pursue a professional basketball career, according to a news release from the university.
Toews informed the coaching staff of his decision following Saturday’s 88-73 loss at Vanderbilt. He’s played in all 13 games this season, making 12 starts, averaging 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Seahawks.
“The relationships I have built in Wilmington will be cherished forever, said Toews. "It was an honor to compete in Trask with such great teammates every night. Thank you to everybody for the continued support.”
“Obviously, it was a total surprise to us,” added Head Coach C.B. McGrath. “We appreciate Kai’s contributions to our program and wish him well in the future.”
A 2019 CAA All-Rookie selection, Toews appeared in 46 games in one and a half seasons with the Seahawks, scoring 362 points, grabbing 112 rebounds and dishing out 309 assists.
He set a school and CAA single-season record with 253 assists last year.
