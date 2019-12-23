New Hanover Co. offering Christmas tree recycling

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Environmental Management Department is offering free Christmas tree recycling for the county’s residents beginning Dec. 26.
“Real Christmas trees and wreaths are biodegradable and can be turned into mulch or compost,” said Environmental Management Director Joe Suleyman. “So we encourage residents in the unincorporated areas of the county to bring them to one of three locations to be recycled into something new and useful.”
Only real trees and wreaths will be accepted. All lights and decorations must be removed beforehand.
There will be a designated location for trees to be stacked at the following locations through Jan. 15:
- Home Depot, 5511 Carolina Beach Road
- Home Depot, 210 Eastwood Road
- New Hanover County Landfill, 5210 US Highway 421 North
More information can be found here.
