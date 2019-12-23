Saint Nicholas Christmas Foundation gives over 230 presents to seniors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Seniors at Cedar Cove Assisted Living were treated to a special Christmas experience after the Saint Nicholas Christmas Foundation handed out over 230 presents to residents.
The foundation received $4,500 in cash donations and over 150 gift donations to pull off the event. Nicholas Newell began the rapidly growing foundation six years ago, but this was only the second year that they gave presents to seniors. The foundation gave almost 70 more presents this year than they did last year, an indication of continuing growth and success.
Newell pointed out that the community’s positive feedback has played a large part in the the foundation’s progress.
“People love it. As soon as people find out about it, they want to be involved. You know, it’s one of those things where they wish they knew about it sooner. They want to help next year, we’ve had a lot of people volunteer,” Newell said.
Newell explained that the feeling he receives from giving back to the community is why he looks forward to this event all year.
“Giving the gifts is the best part. Organizing the list and making sure everything is on there, checking it twice. That’s a little stressful. But it’s all worth it when you come here and get to see the end result, that’s definitely my favorite part,” Newell said.
The foundation also came with preschoolers from Comforting Cards, an outreach program that handed out homemade Christmas cards to each resident and sang carols throughout the building.
Newell is already preparing for next Christmas by expanding the foundation to Onslow and Pender counties.
