Local church responds to racially charged hate mail

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A week after the reception of a racially charged hate letter, services proceeded as usual Sunday morning at St. Andrew AME Zion Church.
The morning’s sermon included a message for the unknown sender of the letter.
“We will not back down," said Pastor Dorian Daniels. “We will stand as a community to resist every form of hate and evil that cease to rear it’s head.”
Today’s message was about acceptanc: being able to understand and love everybody - no matter what they look like or where they come from. Daniels says the letter described as “vile and gross” just goes to show how much work still needs to be done to achieve that.
“If we desire to see peace in our communities," said Daniels, [we must] "continue to work towards reconciliation and harmony in our communities where everyone’s uniqueness is honored and respected. “
The hate mail was sent to the church was typed, unsigned, and missing a return address. It was specifically targeted towards the African American Community.
“We don’t see our diversity as a problem to be solved," said Daniels. "But a gift to be embraced.”
Daniels said the church is planning a few things for the community, to help them learn how to fight hate in 2020.
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating where they letter may have come from.
