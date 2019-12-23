First Alert Forecast: coastal low to impact the Carolinas through early Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday evening to you! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast. A coastal low pressure system will bring growing chances for rain and potential travel difficulties for those making moves ahead of the holidays. Here’s what you can expect:
- Heavy rainfall and minor flooding: Ponding on roadways and reduced visibility could cause delays while driving. Leave yourself some extra time if you have to travel and make sure yards or storm drains are clear of debris, as rainfall totals of 1-2+" could result in poor-drainage flooding.
-25+mph wind gusts: Secure loose outdoor holiday decorations or bring them inside. You may feel the winds if driving a higher profile vehicle.
-Marine impacts: Including 10+' waves, minor beach erosion, and coastal flooding, making offshore boating and surfing dangerous.
-Warmer Temperatures Expect daily highs to trend seasonably warm, mainly in the lower to middle 60s for much of the week ahead. Expect dry conditions after early Tuesday morning through much of the rest of the week.
Your seven-day forecast for the Wilmington metro is below. If you’re traveling, be sure to set your location to “follow me” to see a forecast custom-tailored to your area, that will cover the first couple days of 2020!
