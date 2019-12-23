Family loses home, 2 pets in Supply fire

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - A family lost two pets Sunday night after a fire destroyed their Supply home.
Supply Fire Chief B. Bailey confirms the agency responded to a double wide trailer on fire Sunday night around 9 p.m. When crews arrived to the home near Colonial Landing and Orchard Lane, they saw flames had already damaged a portion of the structure.
While no one was home at the time, the house has been deemed a total loss and two pets died as a result of the fire. No other injuries were reported.
Officials believe the cause of the fire could be electrical in nature.
Crews from Bolivia, Civietown, Grissettown and the county were on scene to help Supply firefighters.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.