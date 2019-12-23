Developer of controversial Porters Neck project submits plans with reduced number of units

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The developer of a proposed project that has drawn the ire of many residents in the Porters Neck area has submitted new plans with a reduced number of total units.
Logan Developers, Inc. has submitted a request to rezone approximately 52 acres of land from R-15 and R-20 Residential Districts to a Conditional Residential Multi-Family Low Density District so it can build The Oaks at Murray Farm.
The development would include single-family homes, apartments and duplexes on the property located at the 8300 block of Old Market Street and the 8300 block of Shiraz Way.
“Flooding is a huge concern," said Michele Bates. "When you start clear cutting and start putting down a lot of blacktop and there are a lot of parking spots to accommodate all those housing units, especially with the apartments. You’re gonna have a lot runoff. I’m in one of those neighborhoods that will be affected by that runoff. The other concern is the traffic. Because they’re only is really one road-- Porters Neck Road. "
Last week, Logan Developers submitted plans that reduce the total number of units to 324. Initial plans for the project called for more than 400 units but that number was dropped to 388 when plans were resubmitted in November.
“Our goal is to operate in the county guidelines," said PJ Kelly, Vice President Logan Developers, Inc. "And bring a product to a neighborhood that is attractive and aesthetically will meet the needs of the public.”
The newest plans call for 62 single-family lots, 17 duplex buildings and 12 apartment buildings but the total number of apartment units drops from 288 to 228.
A public hearing on the project will be held at the New Hanover County Planning Board’s meeting on Thursday, January 9.
