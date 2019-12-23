Community meeting slated for proposed apartment complex on Market St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A community meeting will be held Monday, Dec. 30, for a developer’s rezoning request to allow the construction of a new apartment complex along Market Street.
Redland Development Inc. has submitted a rezoning request for a parcel of land located at 8814 Market St.
Plans for the project call for four buildings with each consisting of 24 apartment units.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Pender County Annex auditorium located at 15060 Hwy. 17 in Hampstead.
More information can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.