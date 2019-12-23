Community meeting slated for proposed apartment complex on Market St.

Community meeting slated for proposed apartment complex on Market St.
Plans for the project call for four buildings with each consisting of 24 apartment units. (Source: Redland Development Inc.)
By WECT Staff | December 23, 2019 at 9:08 AM EST - Updated December 23 at 9:08 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A community meeting will be held Monday, Dec. 30, for a developer’s rezoning request to allow the construction of a new apartment complex along Market Street.

Redland Development Inc. has submitted a rezoning request for a parcel of land located at 8814 Market St.

Plans for the project call for four buildings with each consisting of 24 apartment units.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Pender County Annex auditorium located at 15060 Hwy. 17 in Hampstead.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.