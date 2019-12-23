Bibles, gift bags handed out to New Hanover County inmates

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Inmates at the New Hanover County Detention Center celebrated Christmas a little early thanks to a generous donation from the community.
Around 600 bibles along with a gift bag were handed out to each inmate that wanted one, according to a Facebook post by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
The bags were donated by three area churches, two businesses, and a family that provided the bibles and associated study materials.
Leslie Nobles, a volunteer bible leader at the detention center and a member of the Coastal Community Baptist Church, helped organize the event and
Chaplains with the sheriff’s office and detention center staff helped distribute the gift bags on Monday.
