‘We won’t let them sink’: Neighbors support family after house fire

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Noonan family lost everything in a house fire Tuesday morning in Carolina Beach.
Less than a week later, the same neighbors and friends who woke them up when their home caught fire are stepping in again, this time to help them recover.
“We’re going to take care of this family," said Eric Medler. "Their insurance is going to come through, we’re going to cover the gap and make sure this is as painless as possible.”
The family moved to Carolina Beach four months ago from Wilmington.
“He’s a surfer and has spent a lot of time out on the water, knows this community and loves this community,” said Medler. He “has been working his whole life, like a lot of people do for a life on the beach. Finally to realize that dream and to have this happen, we’re not going to let them sink.”
Dozens of people attended a fundraiser Saturday at the Lazy Pirate in Carolina Beach which raised more than $2,500.
