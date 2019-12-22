First Alert Forecast: coastal low to impact the Carolinas through Monday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday evening to you! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast. A coastal low pressure system will bring growing chances for rain, potential travel difficulties over the next couple of days.
Rain chances from the aforementioned coastal low will grow from 30% to 70% Sunday night, 90% Monday and 60% Monday night. Here’s what you can expect:
- Heavy rainfall and minor flooding: Ponding on roadways and reduced visibility could cause delays while driving. Leave yourself some extra time if you have to travel and make sure yards or storm drains are clear of debris, as rainfall totals of 1-2+" could result in poor-drainage flooding.
-25+mph wind gusts: Secure loose outdoor holiday decorations or bring them inside. You may feel the winds if driving a higher profile vehicle.
-Marine impacts: Including 10+' waves, minor beach erosion, and coastal flooding, making offshore boating and surfing dangerous.
Despite the messy start to the week, your seven-day forecast below paints an optimistic picture for those who prefer their Christmases warm and dry, and rain chances will drop to 0%. If you’re traveling, be sure to set your location to “follow me” to see a forecast custom-tailored to your area.
Have a Great Weekend!
