Christmas comes early for lucky children

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Pleasant Hill Church along with a few other groups have taken time out of December to show the true spirit of giving.
Dozens of gifts were wrapped for children to line up and receive, along with the opportunity to sit on Santa’s lap.
Christmas is called the season of giving, and the church said not everybody is able to get or give presents. They felt a calling to make every child’s Christmas wish come true.
“There’s a lot of kids that are in disruptive situations and their parents can’t afford," said Tasheka King, the event’s coordinator. "We just wanted to do something to lighten the load a little bit on the parents and bring smiles on their faces.”
This was the group’s first year holding this event.
