Yard sales December 21

New Hanover County
7 a.m. - 4 p.m. at
9976 Sidbury Road, Wilmington (across from Poplar Grove Plantation)
Kitchen items, Collector Barbies, fishing poles, lots of marine parts, including antique OMC boat signs.
This is a must sell yard sale. Many items are giveaway items.
8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
506 Danie Street, Wilmington
Estate Sale. Furniture, kitchenware, clothing
Yard sale planning tips
Scheduling
When you’re thinking about which day to have it Saturdays and Sundays are popular in this area but in others weekday yards sales do well.
Experts say the start time for your yard sale is a personal preference. There are some in this area that start as late as 9 a.m.
Check out some of the days and times of yard sales in your area.
Organize your items
Don’t just throw everything on a table. If you organize like items together - like kitchen gadgets on one table, toys on another - shoppers will have an easier time finding things they want.
Make sure your items looks good and clean. No one wants to pick up an item that’s dusty or has a stain on it so wipe of dust, cob webs and dirt.
Wash and hang or fold clothes neatly. If they've been in the attic or stored away somewhere you don't want them to have a musty smell and hanging or folding clothes makes them more appealing and easy to look thru.
Pricing
Go to craigslist, marketplace or other yard sales to get an idea of how to price your items.
While you may be willing to negotiate it’s best to place price tags or stickers on some items - place make me an offer signs on items. Not having any price tags might turn people away.
Advertise
